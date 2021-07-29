Allotey Jacobs should emulate Kwabena Agyapong – Alhaji Saani

Politics of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Founding Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Saani Mohammed has described former Central Regional Chairman of the political party, Allotey Jacobs, as childish.



Using the analogy of a man and a woman who has divorced after several years of marriage and the man insulting the woman to others, Alhaji Saani described Allotey Jacobs as one who is not matured and useless.



“I’ve listened to Allotey Jacobs and I must say he is a childish man. Allotey Jacobs is not matured at all. When you get married to a woman and you divorce her, do you go out speaking ill about the woman?”



On Koku Anyidoho’s expulsion from the political party, Alhaji Saani indicated that Koku disrespected the political party by not responding to the call on him to face the disciplinary committee on three occasions.



He said although he made effort to get through to him, Koku Anyidoho never responded to his calls neither did he return them.



To Alhaji Saani all politicians should learn from Kwabena Agyapong who comported himself after he was suspended from the NPP and later wrote to the party for his membership status to be reinstated after the 2020 election.