Politics of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Allotey Jacobs reveals who should be Bawumia’s running mate in 2024

Suspended member of NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Suspended member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), now a social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said that the Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh ticket for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024 will be the party’s best bet.



According to him, he has critically observed the whole NPP party and he has seen the potential in the two politicians and their ability to break the eight-year cycle if fielded in the 2024 election by the NPP members.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben with Don Kwabena Prah “Mathew Opoku Prempeh should be paired with Bawumia going into 2024 general election. I can see potential in the two of them. I have sat down and done a critical analysis of the two.



"The only person who can worry the two is Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen but I think Alan should adopt Joe Biden of America style. The leadership of the party must quickly set in to talk to him to redraw from the race. So they appoint him speaker should they break the 8-year chain, or else what happened in 2008 that cost their victory is likely to happen.”



“We are having some kind of new political phenomena in our political arena. I’ve told the NDC that if they do not have somebody of Bawumia’s level they should forget it. If the NPP also does not field Bawumia in 2024, they will lose the elections. But if they bring Bawumia and they get the Ashanti factor to back him…I’ve been watching NAPO and his style of politics and his handling of the Free SHS at the Ministry, the guy is a running mate material and the future Vice President”.



However, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto who has been nurturing a presidential ambition on the ticket of the NPP has taken his moves to a new level.



During the weekend, he initiated a private meeting with some top-notch power brokers of the New Patriotic party (NPP) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



At the said meeting, he made his presidential ambition known to those who gathered, which included some constituency chairpersons in the Ashanti Region, Graphic Online has been told by some sources.



Dr Afriyie Akoto, a close pal of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and a son of the late Baffour Osei Akoto, who was a chief linguist of the Manhyia Palace, and a prominent member of the pre-independence National Liberation Movement (NLM) has been interested in becoming President for some time but kept it to himself with the exception of close associates who knew about it.



The weekend’s meeting in Kumasi where he disclosed his intention to the top-notch party members was reportedly held at his house at Danyame, near the Parks and Gardens.



