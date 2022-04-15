Allotey Jacobs rejects Kwabena Duffour for Bawumia

General News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic (NDC), has rejected overtures from former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour to join his team for the 2024 elections.



Allotey Jacobs made the revelation on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program, disclosing a meeting he had with Dr Kwabena Duffour.



He stated that Dr Kwabena Duffour engaged him and former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, on the prospect of them joining his team.



Allotey said he turned down the proposal on grounds that he has already made a declaration to back Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid.



He however clarified that his support for Bawumia should not be viewed as him crossing carpets to the NPP.



“Dr Kwabena Duffour invited Koku Anyidoho and I to his office and we spoke a lot. I however told him once I’ve declared for Dr Bawumia, I will stick with him because I don’t want to be seen as a political opportunist.



“I’m not an NPP and NPP members should never think I’d join the party. I belong to the CPP. I’m an Nkrumahist in NDC. Politics is business and they should be serious with it,” he said.



Allotey Jacobs was dismissed from the NDC in March 2021 after the party was petitioned to act on some claims he made against them.



“The Functional Executive Committee acting in compliance with article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution has unanimously adopted the report and accepts fully its recommendation for your immediate expulsion from the party,” the statement read.



Allotey has since made public his support for Dr Bawumia’s candidature as the presidential aspirant of the NPP.



“I will never join NPP but I will vote for Bawumia. God Bless Bawumia… there is some magic in that man... we are seeing the re-emergence of Kwame Nkrumah in Bawumia,” he said.



