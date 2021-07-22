Allotey Jacobs passes verdict on Dampare as new IGP

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Central Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Allotey Jacobs says his prayer is that COP George Akuffo Dampare will not be changed by the system.



According to him, the Dampare he has known is a professional Police Officer who discharges his duties earnestly and has gone through the ranks until his current position.



He believes that he will deliver and make a great impact if no hidden hand controls him while he is in office.



“He’s a professional policeman and he respects everyone regardless of your age. When he was the ADC, he always found a way of talking to party people so that they don’t get angry…I’ve known him, he’s a very good man, the word good can be ascribed to George Dampare but I hope the system will not in a way change his life.



“He’s gone through all the ranks to get to where he is now and I think that he was the second in succession so you can’t add politics as an ingredient to his appointment. There are bad nuts and the police is a hard organization because it’s a service but we hope he can make a change and the change will reflect in our social life and we will be protected against armed robbery,” he said on Asempa FM.



