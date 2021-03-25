Allotey Jacobs budgeted GHc150,000 for meat pie in 2016 – NDC Regional Organiser

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Central Regional Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Eric Donaldson has accused a former regional chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs of presenting a budget for a party activity which contained a component of GH¢1.5 billion old cedis allocation for the purchase of meat pie.



Bernard Allotey Jacobs who has been sacked from the NDC after an initial suspension, in a recent interview accused the party’s leadership of sidelining him in 2016 when he helped organized the party’s national campaign launch.



Reacting to Allotey's claims, Eric Donaldson in an interview with Okay FM, which interview was monitored by GhanaWeb, accused Allotey Jacobs of hoarding campaign resources as well as deliberately bloating the budget for the said event at the Cape Coast Stadium.



According to Donaldson, the then Regional Chairman presented a budget which had a component of thirty thousand pieces of meat pie with the price of each piece pegged at Ghc5.



He added that there was no reasonable way the said quantity of pie could have been procured by Allotey Jacobs to feed the party members who attended the event.



“I heard him on radio claiming that he was sidelined at the campaign launch in Cape Coast. Ask him what budget he brought from Cape Coast to Accra. In that budget how many pieces of meat pie did he budget for? Chairman Allotey made provision for the purchase of 30,000 pieces of meat pie at a cost of Ghc5, meat pie budget alone was Ghc1.5 billion old cedis,” he said.



“I don’t see any pastries company in this country that has the capacity to produce 30,000 pieces of meat pie in a day to feed people who come for a programme,” he added.



In his view, the former Regional Chairman was overhyped and that the NDC would be be better off in the next election without him.



Allotey Jacobs in recent interviews disclosed that after ensuring the Cape Coast Stadium was packed for the party’s regional campaign in 2016, he was denied recognition when the day of the event finally came.



“After instructing me to organize and fill Cape Coast Stadium for the campaign inauguration, the little boys around the president ignored me. In every organization, when you have such a program it is the regional chairman who welcomes everybody and the leader but they changed the program last minute and removed my name,” he stated.



Watch video below:



