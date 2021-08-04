Alliance of Drivers-Ghana suspends national organizer

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Alliance of Drivers-Ghana (ADG), formerly Drivers for Change, an organisation seeking the welfare of drivers, has suspended, indefinitely, its National Organizer, Mr Ismail Osman Mohammed.



Mr Mohammed is accused of acts of gross insubordination, embezzlement and theft.



The National Executive Committee of the organisation took the decision unanimously on June 1, 2021, during a meeting.



Mr George Baffour Owusu Afriyie, the National Secretary, signed a letter to that effect and sent Mr Mohammed.



Mr Emmanuel Asante, the Administrative Secretary, speaking on behalf of the organisation, told the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi that Mr Mohammed, amongst his offences, was accused of stealing two motorbikes belonging to the organisation.



He was also found liable for embezzling an amount of GHc3,000.00 belonging to the organisation.



Additionally, he had written letters to certain organisations, including the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), as well as the Hajj Board, for some vehicles in the name of the organisation without proper approval by the Executive.



“All attempts to make him render a good account to the National Executive concerning his conduct had proved futile, compelling the leadership to suspend him,” Mr Owusu Afriyie told the GNA.



Alhaji Salia Abbas, the National Vice-Chairman of the ADG, said the Executive had exhausted every available option to get him to explain all the offences committed, but he had refused to respond to those invitations.



The ADG had, therefore, stripped him of his membership and position, he said.



Efforts to get Mr Mohammed for his side of the story proved futile.