Alleged ritual murder linked to Daasebre Oti Boateng’s burial rites is false – REGSEC

General News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has debunked reports of an alleged ritual murder within the capital city, Koforidua, following widely-circulated videos and audios on social media.



In the said video, three men and a woman were killed with a knife while a commentary in pidgin English was running in the background.



A section of the public linked the purported contents to last weekend’s final burial rites of the late Paramount Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Oti Boateng, and his Queen-mother, Nana Yaa Daani.



But reacting to the development, REGSEC stated that the entire report with an unknown source is “totally false” and must be treated with the contempt that it deserves.



It indicated that the “Regional Security Council has not received any such report from any of the districts in the region” a statement issued by the Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong clarified.



Part of the statement explained further that the announcement made by the New Juaben Traditional Authority advising the public to stay away on the night of Monday, May 16, 2022, was in line with custom and tradition to show respect to the departed King and the Queen Mother.



As part of ensuring incident-free burial rites, REGSEC said: “a number of security personnel were deployed at the funeral grounds as well as in and around Koforidua.”



REGSEC also served notice that the region is “safe and peaceful” therefore residents should rest assured of “safety, peace and security” in the jurisdiction since security agencies shall continue to work hard.