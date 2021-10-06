Alleged motor thief nearly lynched at Assin Adiembra

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A suspected motorbike thief was nearly lynched by an angry mob at Assin Adiembra in the Assin South District of the Central Region.



The timely intervention of the police at Assin Aworoso saved his life.



The suspect is currently on admission at St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu receiving treatment with handcuffs tied to the hospital bed.



Information gathered suggests he stole the motorbike from Aboso in the Western region to hide it in Assin Mankato in the Assin South District.



However, upon a tip-off, the owner of the motor was able to trace the hideout of the suspect to Assin Adiembra and subsequently got him arrested.



They subjected him to severe beatings and later handed him to the police.



Meanwhile, the 18 years old suspect who gave his name as Felix Abekah has denied stealing the motorbike and claimed he rather hired it.