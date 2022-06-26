Alleged female coup plotter’s vomit stalls court proceedings

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Treason trial involving ten accused persons was on Monday halted when Warrant Officer Class Two (WOII) Esther Saan, the only female among them, started throwing-up.



She was rushed to the Court's clinic to be attended to.



The cause of the throwing-up was not immediately known but the High Court's Warrant Officer who escorted her to the clinic said it was because she took her medication on an empty stomach.



This interrupted the trial -Cross-examination of the investigator by Mr Anthony Lartey, Defense counsel for Johannes Zikpi, which was supposed to have closed the prosecution's case.



WOII Saan alias "Mama G," has been charged together with some of the accused persons over conspiracy to commit crime to wit high treason and high treason.



She has since denied the charges.



"Mama G" is standing trial with Dr Frederick Mac Palm, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewu and Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Benjamin Agordzo.



The High Court presided over by a three-panel-judges then adjourned the trial to Wednesday, June 22, 2022.



The facts, as earlier told the Court are that Mac Palm, Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, Kafui, a blacksmith, Debra, freight manager, ACP Agordzo is a police officer and the rest are officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



They were all members of the Take Action Ghana-a Non-Governmental Organisation, incorporated by Mac Palm in 2018 and that the group planned to demonstrate against the Government as well as overtake it, so Mac-Palm contacted Kafui, a resident of Alavanyo to manufacture arms for that purpose and he produced them.



They also held meetings to facilitate the process and drew a map covering the Flagstaff House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 37 Military Hospital, Burma Camp to facilitate their movements.



Colonel Gameli was said to have promised to give his support before, during and after the planned event and when Kafui brought the 22 explosives, six pistols, three grenades and live ammunitions, Mac-Palm accommodated him, adding that all took place from June 2018 and September 2019.



The Prosecution said Mac Palm was said to have also provided a quantity of substance which when inhaled, would make one sleep for an hour, thus upon a tip-off, Mac Palm was arrested on September 19 and the rest, subsequently.



