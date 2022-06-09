Alleged dynamite explosion being probed - MCE

Regional News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ga Central, Mohammed Bashiru has disclosed that the alleged dynamite explosion at Santa Maria in Accra on Tuesday afternoon is being investigated.



According to him, a team from the Ministry of Defense had been at the scene to gather information.



“We are receiving different accounts of the incident,” he noted.



He also revealed that it has not been established that it was dynamite that exploded.



“Dynamite will not explode in an area and in a 30 metres radius, 20 metres radius, 10 metres radius, you don’t see any evidence of an explosion.



If it was dynamite, at least the walls of the houses would have been destroyed,” Mr. Bashiru said.