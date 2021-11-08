'Alleged coup d’etat is your brain child' – Defence lawyers accuse state witness

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Defence lawyers have accused Staff Sergeant Awarf Kojo Sule, of the Defence Intelligence Department of the Ghana Armed Forces of mooting the idea of coup d’ etat.



Staff Sergeant Sule, the third prosecution witness in the case in which ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm and eight others are standing trial, had earlier told the court how he attended meetings and recorded the audio and video recordings after feigning interest in the alleged coup.



His recordings have become the basis for which the 10 accused persons are facing charges ranging from Conspiracy, high treason and Abetment and have all pleaded not guilty.



Under cross-examination from defence lawyers especially Lawyer EA Vordoagbor, counsel for Dr Mac-Palm, he parried allegations of being the brain behind the said coup.



“The idea of coup d’ etat has been your brainchild and you soared more effort within the period to bring out various ideas and suggestions in furtherance of that,” Lawyer Vordoagbor, counsel for Dr Mac-Palm suggested to the witness.



In his response, the witness said, that suggestion was not true, “Because Dr Mac-Palm gave us work. If I’m not part of them I will not charge him for him to pay us.”



He also responded in the affirmative when counsel suggested to him that, A1 and A3 were just involved in TAG (Take Action Ghana) activities.



The 10 accused persons are ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Warrant Officer (II) Esther Saan Dekuwine.



They have all pleaded not guilty to respective charges ranging from Conspiracy to commit a crime to wit; high treason, treason and Abetment.