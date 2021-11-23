Alleged coup: Court rescinds arrest warrant against female soldier

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A three-member panel of the Accra High Court has rescinded its bench warrant issued against the female soldier in the ongoing alleged coup trial Warrant Officer Class Two (WOII) Esther Saan.



WOII Esther Saan, a subject matter of arrest warrant after absenting herself on the November 10 hearing, had her bail revoked and was subsequently remanded into prisons custody.



In court on Monday, November 22, the panel chaired by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, while rescinding the warrant cautioned the accused persons to put up good behavior as the trial progresses.



The ruling of the panel read by Justice Hafisata Amaleboba said the panel took into consideration the previous conduct of the WOII Esther Saan who has been present in court ever since she was granted bail.



The court also called on lawyers to do proper background checks of issues they intend to bring to the attention of the court.



The panel which also include Justice Stephen Oppong subsequently rescinded the warrant issued on November 10 and admitted the sixth accused person to her previous bail terms.



Esther Saan together with Dr Frederick Mac-Palm and six others are standing trial for Conspiracy to commit high treason following their arrest on an alleged coup.



While ACP Benjamin Agordzo and Col. Kojo Gamali are facing the charge of Abetment.



The 10 accused persons are ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Warrant Officer (II) Esther Saan Dekuwine



They have all pleaded not guilty to respective charges ranging from Conspiracy to commit crime to wit; high treason, and abetment.