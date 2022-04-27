Alleged bullion van robbers face fresh charges, case back in court May 18

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

The four Police Constables accused of attempted robbery on a bullion van are facing fresh charges for another alleged robbery on a bullion van at Kingsway in Acra Central last February 27.



They are Constable Yaro Afisu Ibrahim, Constable Albert Ofosu, Constable Richard Boadu, and Constable Rabiu Jambedu.



Their plea for bail was refused by the Court presided by Adelaide Abui Keddy.



The Prosecutor DSP Sylvester Asare said the accused persons together with some other deceased Police Officers conspired and robbed the Bullion Van amidst shooting into the air.



They allegedly made away with more than GHC80,000 and fled on two standby motorbikes.



DSP Asare said the Police began investigations into the incident which led to the arrest of the Late Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Nyame, also deceased.



"Further investigations led to the arrest of the four accused persons”.



While opposing the granting of bail to the accused persons, DSP Asare argued that they do not have any status yet in the Ghana Police Service.



"Although they are serving Officers, per Police Regulation 29 of C. I.76 they are still regarded as Police recruits because they are less than 18 months in the Police Service”, he noted.



He contended that the accused persons have nothing to lose when they decide to abandon their work and leave the jurisdiction when granted bail.



The Prosecutor informed the Court that the accused persons and the deceased Officers were all friends at the Police Training School and were, coincidentally, posted to the National SWAT Unit, where they underwent various tactical and specialized weapon training to equip them for the functions of the Unit which included escort and protection of Bullion Vans.



DSP Asare said preliminary investigations have established that the accused persons and others at large allegedly took part in other robberies within Accra between February 2021 and February 2022 which are under investigations.



"Efforts are being made to apprehend the other accomplices”, he said.



The Court directed the Prosecution to file disclosures and witness statements within 14 days and adjourned to May 18 for Case Management.