You are here: HomeNews2021 10 13Article 1378870

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: 3news.com

Alleged Sodomy teacher returns to court today

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Meanwhile, the police are yet to get the medical examination report on the 18 victims Meanwhile, the police are yet to get the medical examination report on the 18 victims

Suspect in the alleged Sodomy incident involving some 18 pupils of Kulpi Junior High School Natomah Otabel will be appearing before the Salaga Magistrate Court today.

Natomah Otabel was arraigned on October 1 where the court remanded him into police custody to reappear on October 13.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to get the medical examination report conducted on all 18 victims by doctors at the urology unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The delay according to an NGO Developing Kids Ghana, is a result of the exorbitant cost of endorsing the medical examination report and the police medical form.

The doctors are charging between 500 and 800 cedis per each of the two reports.

Hence, the delay in getting the medical examination reports on the 18 victims

Join our Newsletter

Sports

Partey scored a free kick against Zimbabwe

‘No Thomas, no Partey’ – FIFA react to Ghana’s win over Zimbabwe

Business

The Ghana card is issued by the National Identification Authority

From Dec. 1, 2021: No Ghana card, no pay - Govt paymaster

Entertainment

Musician Rocky Dawuni

Bloggers’ Forum: A conversation with Rocky Dawuni

Africa

Mariam Sankara is widow of Thomas Sankara

It's a shame Compaore is boycotting murder trial - Sankara's widow

Opinions

Ex-President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Why attempted assassinations of Nkrumah if he wasn’t a great leader?