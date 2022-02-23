Alleged Kasoa ‘teen killer’ files alibi

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: GNA

One of the teenagers standing trial over the gruesome murder of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah at Kasoa in the Central Region has filed his notice of alibi.

The court has, therefore, ordered the case investigator to investigate the notice of an alibi.



The teenager claims he was nowhere near the crime scene.



The court presided over by Mrs. Justice Lydia Osei Marfo directed the prosecution to file its next batch of documents for the commencement of the trial.



The teenager is standing trial with another minor for causing the death of Ishmael.

The two accused persons were committed by a Kaneshie District Court to stand trial at the High Court over the death of the 10-year-old boy who they allegedly lured into an uncompleted building and killed.



The two allegedly hit Ishmael’s head with a cement block several times and dropped his body in a shallow hole.



The two are facing charges of conspiracy and murder.