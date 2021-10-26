Alleged Coup: ACP Agordzo requests 10 days to travel to Kenya, court to rule on October 26

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo, the Senior Police officer facing the charge of Abetment in an alleged Coup with nine others is asking the High Court for 10 days to travel.



Dr Agordzo, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge, per his application before the court is seeking to travel to act as a resource centre person at the Security Sector Reform Training in Nairobi.



Kormivi Dzotsi, counsel for Dr Agordzo (applicant), holding brief for lawyer Martin Kpebu while moving the application urged the court to revise the bail terms which asked that, he (accused – applicant) reports twice a week to the police.



“We pray that the court exercises its discretion to grant A10 day leave to travel outside the jurisdiction. This is particularly important because per A10’s affidavit he is willing to wave his right to allow the trial proceed in order not to delay the trial,” his lawyer argued.



He added that, the trial can continue in his absence which will be 10 days and that, in his absence his family, particularly the wife and lawyer will be in court to monitor the proceedings and if anything is needed to be provided to the court he will be willing to provide.



*AG opposed to application*



While opposing to the application, Winifred Sarpong, a Principal State Attorney argued that, the basis of the opposition is that the offence for which the accused is brought to this court is not one which his presence can be ignored by this court for him to attend this programme.



While making reference to Section 70 of Act 30, she said the offence which the applicant has been charged is the highest offence of this land.



She contended that, the case before the court is not a misdemeanour or one that can be dealt with in his absence.



The Principal State Attorney argued further that, in these days of Covid-19, international organisations are organising programmes online and if the applicant (accused) is minded to participate in the program, he can do so via online.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that, a three-member panel of the High Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe with support from Justice Hafisata Amaleboba and Justice Anthony Oppong will rule on the application tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.



The 10 accused persons are ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Warrant Officer (II) Esther Saan Dekuwine



They have all pleaded not guilty to respective charges ranging from Conspiracy to commit crime to wit; high treason, treason and Abetment.



All accused persons were present in court with the prosecution playing the video evidence taken by third prosecution witness Staff Sergeant Awarf Sule which formed the basis of this case.



