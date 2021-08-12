Alleged Bibiani wife-killer linked to another suspected murder

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Emmanuel Okyere Baffuor, the man who allegedly murdered his wife Joyce Johnes Afi Jessica and escaped is suspected to be a serial killer.



Emerging reports indicate that Okyere Baffuor was previously engaged to one Eva Boahemaa before meeting Joyce Johnes Afi Jessica.



Evidence suggests that Emmanuel Okyere Baffuor reportedly went AWOL in November 2016 with Eva Boahemaa, a nursing student who has never been seen since 2017.



At the time of going missing, Eva was alleged to be Okyere Baffuor's lover and a student at St. Patrick Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Offinso, Ashanti Region.



Friends of Eva, who is presumed dead, appear to have uncovered the criminal actions of Okyere Baffuor, who is currently on the run.



Eva’s Disappearance



The suspect, Okyere Baffuor, was believed to be the suitor of Eva. Five months after she went missing, Eva's father, Yaw Manu granted an interview where he said that one man had proposed to marry her via video call but she turned him down.



It turned out that Okyere Baffuor was that man but was living in Italy and later moved to Ghana to stay in Bekwai for two months to marry Eva after traditional knocking rites were performed.



However, Okyere Baffuor went back to Italy and later visited Eva at her school on her day of vacation to take her home.







Eva, who was suspicious, questioned Baffuor about the timing of his visit but later joined him to go home and has not been seen since then.



Expose’ by Eva’s friends



Eva's friends who are now working as nurses, shared a photo of her on Facebook and recognized Okyere Baffuor in the background as the man who had just murdered his wife.



One of them said, "this is the same guy who was with our friend Eva before she went missing five years ago. He is the same guy who has married elsewhere and is being sought after by the police for killing his wife in Bibiani."



Killing of Joyce Johnes Afi Jessica



On Thursday, August 5, Okyere Baffuor is suspected to have killed his wife, Joyce Johnes Afi Jessica, after she announced she was divorcing him for mistreating her.



The sad event occurred at Degede, a suburb of Bibiani in the Western North Region's Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality.







According to the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Divisional Crime Officer, Supt. Seth Serwonu, the deceased decided to divorce the suspect over several issues which included Okyere Baffuor urinating in a Don Simon tube for her to drink among other abuses.



Joyce Johnes Afi Jessica subsequently walked out of the marriage to live with her parents.



However, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at about 12 in the afternoon, the suspect went to the house of the wife's parents when they were not around and allegedly attacked the wife with a knife in her room.



Preliminary investigations showed that the 26-year-old deceased was stabbed five times with her body covered with clothes in the room.