Allegations of misapplication of COVID-19 funds at KATH false - Management

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has denied allegations of misapplication of Covid-19 cash donations.



The response from management follows a petition filed against it at the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate it over the use of COVID-19 cash donations to the hospital.



A staff of the hospital, Awuni Akyeraba, has petitioned CHRAJ to investigate the Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of the Hospital for allegedly misusing COVID-19 funds.



The petitioner alleges that the CEO and the Medical Director used funds meant to fight COVID-19 to purchase luxurious vehicles.



“I want CHRAJ to investigate them for the management to account for the COVID-19 funds, and determine whether the funds were misused. What makes the purchase of the vehicle bite to the quick is that the Medical Director has given his vehicle to the wife, and the wife was involved in an accident with it. That is an abuse of public office, that is my issue”, he said.



“I am very prepared to meet them with facts and evidence. I will be very grateful if a hearing is convened as soon as possible so that we bring this to a finality. The public didn’t come to help us with money so that we go and buy cars, but to use those monies to enhance healthcare delivery.”



“I am disconsolately heartbroken, standing there and watching these things happen. I think people need to be called to order for something better to be done”, the petitioner added.



But the management, in a statement to respond to the allegations, denied the petitioner’s claims.



”However, Management wishes to reiterate that on the general issue of the alleged misapplication of COVID-19 cash donations, it still maintains its position that the disbursements were completely and wholly made for the intended purpose of supporting clinical care as communicated through various publications including the official mouthpiece o the hospital, KATH Newsletter, which has previously been made widely available to the press.



"Subsequently, a statement issued on 7th October, 2021 by the Hospital’s Lawyer with an ultimatum to some media outlets to retract the false publications has been published on some media platforms in the country.”



The management said it was yet to receive a copy of the said petition.



”Management wishes to state that it is yet to be served with any document and notice of process related to the aforementioned issue and it is, therefore, not formally privy to the circulations in the media. Management is, consequently, not in a position to speak to the specific issues raised in it.”



Read the full response below



