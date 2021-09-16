All you need to know about the new GBA President

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the outgoing National Secretary of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), emerged as the winner of the Association elections held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, during the Bar Conference in Bolgatanga.



Boafo who succeeds Anthony Forson Jnr, beat his closet contender, Efua Ghartey, wife of Joe Ghartey, MP, Essikado-Ketan Constituency and a second timer in the GBA presidential contest.



Efua Ghartey, first contested the GBA elections in 2018 and lost to Anthony Forson Jnr.



Boafo polled a total vote cast of 605 votes representing 52.83% whilst Ghartey polled 540 votes representing 47.16%.



But who is Yaw Acheampong Boafo?



Yaw Acheampong Boafo is the Partner in charge of the Kumasi office of S.K Boafo and Co. He joined the firm in 1995 after being called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1994 and enrolled on the Roll of Lawyers in 1995.



Under his leadership, the firm has grown from a two-man outfit to one with 24 lawyers in both Kumasi and Accra offices.



He has 25 years of experience as a lawyer and his area of specialization is commercial practice, civil litigation, land matters and administration of estates.



He has a wealth of experience in handling diverse commercial cases having dealt extensively with a variety of commercial and corporate clients.



He has served as the President of the Ashanti Region branch of the Ghana Bar Association and also a member of the General Legal Council from 2013 to 2016.



Since January 2013 he has been a member of the Legal Service Board representing the Ghana Bar Association and was the Head of the Legal Department of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.



He is the outgoing National Secretary of the Ghana Bar Association and now its President.



