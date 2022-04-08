All you need to know about the late Hajia Ramatu Mahama

General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Hajia Ramatu Mahama was born on 15th October 1951 to a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD in the first republic and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third republic, the late Imoro Egala.



Hajia Ramatu was an educationist in Tamale and her love and care for her pupils earned her the coveted title “MMA Ramatu”.



During the tenure of the late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama of blessed memory where she was the Second Lady for two consecutive terms, her house was the home of many young people due to her commitment to the development, well-being and welfare of the teeming young people in the community.



Together with the late Vice president, Hajia Ramatu had four children, namely; Farouk Aliu Mahama (who is MP for Yendi and Board Chair of Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation), Salma Mahama, Fayad Mahama and Halim Mahama, all of whom are flourishing in their various fields of endeavours.



