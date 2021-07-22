All you need to know about Kissi Agyebeng, Ghana's Special Prosecutor nominee

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, Kissi Agyabeng, will today July 21, 2021 be vetted by Parliament's Appointment Committee as the next Special Prosecutor.



This comes after Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame in a letter to the President on April 16, 2021, nominated Mr Agyabeng for the office of the Special Prosecutor.



Mr Agyebeng, if approved, will become Ghana’s second Special Prosecutor replacing Martin Amidu.



Per section 13 (8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), when the position of the SP becomes vacant, the President shall, within six months, appoint another qualified person for that portfolio.



Profile of Kissi Agyebeng



According to the University of Ghana Law School, Kissi Agyebeng has been a lecturer at the institution since October 2006, teaching and researching into Criminal Law, International Humanitarian Law, International Law, Corporate Law, and Legal Research and Writing.



He was awarded the Bentsi-Enchill prize for best graduating student of the University of Ghana School of Law in 2001.



Mr Agyabeng proceeded to the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2003, earning the E.N. Sowah Memorial prize for best student in Family Law. Since then, has successfully argued numerous cases before the superior courts of Ghana and has participated in several international arbitration hearings.



Talking about his expertise, he has consulted for public sector institutions, including the Attorney General’s Department, Exim Bank Ghana Ltd., Youth Employment Authority, National Lottery Authority, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Trade Fair Company Limited, and the Ghana Olympic Committee.



Kissi is also an Associate at the African Center for Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Prevention, and the National Moot Court Coordinator for the Commonwealth Moot Court Competition on International Criminal Justice. He was the Vice-Chair of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



The legal practitioner is the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal.



He took over from Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah who resigned from the Tribunal on July 1, 2019.



He oversees the affairs and adjudication of appeals at the Tribunal as stipulated in The Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775).



Kissi Agyebeng is the Managing Partner of Cromwell Gray LLP, a reputable law firm in Accra.



He has argued numerous cases before the Superior Courts of Ghana and has also been engaged in several international business transactions.