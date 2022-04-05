All we know about the 'gunman' identified as police sergeant, who has been interdicted

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police assure public justice will be delivered



Gunman identified as police at Central Region office



Police sergeant at center of roadside incident lodged a complaint of assault on him - Police



The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the identity of a man who was captured in a viral video brandishing a pistol while physically assaulting another on the shoulders of a road believed to be the Accra-Cape Coast Road.



The man, identified as a sergeant with the Central Region office of the Ghana Police Service, has, according to an April 4, 2022, statement, been interdicted in line with standard procedure.



This will also pave the way for a full investigation to be conducted into the case, the statement said.



Here is all we know about the matter from when the news broke on Saturday, April 2, 2022:



- Viral amateur video showed a man and another in a disagreement. One of the men was brandishing a pistol while intermittently assaulting the other man



- Unsure what led to the two getting into such a confrontation, the tall lankier-looking man, wielding his gun in his right hand, more than once gets slaps to the face of the other man



- At the next opportunity, the man who was on the receiving side of all the abuse, rushes to his car and quickly prepares to drive away but is again chased down by the man wielding the gun



- With no access to the man now because he is in his car, the man with the gun turns on his anger to the car, smashing the side mirrors and the windshields of the car before the car finally makes it onto the road and the driver speeds off



- In the evening of Saturday, April 2, 2022, the Ghana Police Service issued a statement to the effect that the unidentified man who was seen in a viral video brandishing a pistol while physically assaulting another motorist had been arrested and the weapon he was brandishing retrieved



- The following day, Sunday, April 3, an audio emerged of the suspected gunman



- In the audio shared on a Ghana Police Service Press Corp WhatsApp platform, the man identified himself as the policeman



- While blaming whoever shared the video and the media for not carrying the full details of the story, he went on to give his narration of things, emphasizing that he only acted the way he did because his life was threatened by the civilian



- In an April 4, 2022, update, the police stated the man in the video is a police officer is with the Central Region office of the Service



- The statement detailed that the police sergeant had lodged a complaint of assault alleging that he was attacked by a group of people, one of whom was wielding a cutlass



- Preliminary investigations required that the police sergeant is interdicted



- The Police statement also mentioned that it has launched an investigation into the conduct of the unidentified officer, adding that both criminal investigation and the professional standards investigation will run concurrently



TWI NEWS