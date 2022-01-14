All we know about Radio Ada vandalization by 10 armed macho men

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Two radio stations attacked in a week



Thugs manhandle staff of Radio Ada



Radio Ada console dismantled by armed heavily-built men



In the early hours of Thursday, January 13, 2022, it was reported that a community radio station at Ada Foah, in the Greater Accra region, had been ransacked by some masked, heavily-built men.



By the time the police got to the place however, the report by classfmonline.com said, the suspects had already bolted, leaving one person injured and properties destroyed.



So far, here is all that GhanaWeb has gathered on the incident:



- The name of the radio station is Radio Ada, a community not-for-profit FM station at Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region

- The raid followed persistent warnings to the station by some chiefs in the area, to stop their broadcasts on a project being spearheaded by businessman Daniel Mckorley (McDan) which involves the Songhor salt lagoon

- The ransacking of its on-air studio was without provocation

- The thugs, believed to have ransacked the station numbered about 10

- The ransacking, according to some staff of the station, happened around late morning (11:30 am to be precise)

- A staff called Ajawutor Korle was manhandled before the suspects forced their way into the live studio

- The suspects broke down the door of the studio

- The studio console was dismantled

- Ajawutor Korle has been taken to the hospital for medical attention after an official report was lodged with the police by the radio station

- The Accountant of the station, Raphael Ameho said the thugs kept asking of one Noah.



It must be stated that this is the second attack on a radio station in a week.



On Monday, 10 January 2022, some 20 heavily-armed policemen stormed the premises of Labone-based Accra100.5FM in Rambo-style in an attempt to arrest the station’s news anchor, Nana Ama Agyarko, for what they described as her obstruction of their work and abuse of a police officer.