All vaccines in Ghana are safe, efficacious, ignore anti-vaccine campaigners - Presidency

Health News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Presidential special advisor on Health Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare has rubbished claims that the vaccines being used in Ghana are not efficacious.



Speaking in an interview on Nyakonton Mu Nsem, he said all the approved vaccines for use in Ghana are efficient, efficacious and not harmful for human use.



He explained that all the vaccines being used in Ghana went through strict processes before they were approved by the Food and Drugs Authority.



He asked the general public to ignore all anti-vaccine campaigners and support the efforts by the government to vaccinate the targetted 20 million Ghanaians.



He said these anti-vaccine campaigners are deceiving people and discouraging them against the vaccination exercise.



Dr. Nsiah Asare was reacting to a publication by the BBC, which reported that more than 8,000 people are to get repeat Covid vaccinations because a nurse is suspected of having injected saline instead of a vaccine.



The report said in April this year, the nurse admitted giving saline to six people to cover up the fact that she had dropped a vaccine vial on the floor.



But as the police investigation unfolded it became clear that many more people had been given saline instead of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the report added.



When asked if Ghanaians should be worried over the news, D. Nsiah Asare said there was no cause for alarm.



He stressed that all the vaccines delivered in Ghana are safe and secured.



He assured Ghanaians that authorities will continue to ensure that the vaccines used in Ghana are safe for human use.