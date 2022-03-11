All the other dancehall songs are good but I am coming like rapture - Shiney Bwoy

Music of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: OneplayAfrica

In recent times lots of artistes have fused afrobeats with dancehall to be able to fit in the system, but for young Shiney bwoy who is popularly called The Mighty, he is staying true to the culture.



The dancehall culture in Ghana is growing among young people, and a lot of them are very good at it.



For Shiney bwoy aka Suave, he finds solace in the genre and can express himself more.



“My music reflects my reality, and I am able to relate than any other genre even though I can do all other genres."



Shineybwoy mentioned that this Ep comes with all genres like Dancehall, afrobeat mix with other types of genre which he named fusion.



He also contended that dancehall music allows him to connect with his innermost self and gives him the ability to connect to people’s feelings and emotions through his lyrics.



According to Shiney Bwoy, it is his time to own his space in the music industry because, for a young act, he is ready with an EP titled 'The Rapture'.



Commenting on his yet-to-be-released EP, Shiney bwoy said, “I know there are good dancehall artistes out there, but I am coming like rapture hence my EP title. Everyone knows how rapture is described and that is exactly what is going to happen with me”.



Shiney Bwoy’s seven-track EP will be launched, on March 11, inside Blueprint lounge also known as Wembley.



“I will outdoor my music with my friends at the launch of the EP and after that, all songs will be available on all streaming platforms for my fans,” he noted.



Urging people to turn up for the launch of his EP, He noted that, "I have many artistes supporting me at the launch of this EP hence if you want to see how I will be taking over the industry like rapture make sure to be at Blueprint lounge inside Kotobabi”.