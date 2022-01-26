All street traders will be cleared off effective February 1 – Minister

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Effective February 1, 2022, all traders plying their trade along the principal streets of Accra will be cleared off, the Greater Accra Regional Minister has said.



According to the minister, Henry Quartey, traders were given a grace period to undertake their businesses along the streets in the capital as a result of the festive season but that grace period has elapsed, hence the need for them to return to their respective markets.



“We will be tackling areas like Circle, and we will ensure that traders and what are known as floating commercial vehicles will not do business on the streets.”



Traders in the capital have been known to encroach on walkways, impeding human traffic.



Decongesting the street has been a temporary approach by the government as traders normally return after a few weeks.



Addressing various trader unions in Accra ahead of the rollout of the Operation Clean Your Frontage program, Mr. Quartey, cautioned transport operators who park indiscriminately on the streets and persons who ply their trade along the streets to refrain from such acts.



“Then we will look at Kaneshie from First Light all the way to Obetsebi Lamptey Circle then Farisco area all the way to UTC and back and then Tudu as well.”