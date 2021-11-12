All set for take off of Keta Sea Port project - Transport Minister

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has revealed that feasibility study for the development of a new seaport in the Volta Region is complete and findings indicate, that the project is a feasible and viable investment.



The KETA Port Development Project, which will be carried out in Phases, needs the support of the private sector to thrive.



To this end, the government is calling for private sector investment and expertise, to execute the project, which will come with a multi-purpose terminal, as part of the first phase. This was made known at a stakeholder engagement to meet potential investors for the project in Accra.



In June this year, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) commissioned a German consulting firm to undertake a full feasibility study and master plan, including a development and investment strategy for the Port of Keta in the Volta Region.



The new commercial port seeks to accelerate development, making it a game-changer for the Volta and Oti regions as well as Ghana in its entirety. Upon the completion of the studies, GPHA will now draw a clear course for the construction of the Keta Port.



Minister of Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah appealed to the traditional leaders to prevail upon the people in the area to support the project and eschew negative acts that will hinder its smooth execution.



He said the feasibility study proposes that the port facilities shall be developed in phases corresponding to the forecasted traffic growth and potential business development.



“The phase one which is the Port Nucleus is estimated around $650 million consisting of the main facilities of the key drivers of commercial port development. Building a port is not an event it is a process. We need the support of the private sector. As a government legal framework for this project to see the day of light “.



Board Chairman of GPHA, Isaac Osei said the Authority is willing to welcome new ideas on how to fully execute the project. He explained that the plan is to ensure that no interested party or stakeholder is left out as the authority gets into the subsequent phases of the project to ensure that the inputs of stakeholders are captured and incorporated into the project.



“In our collective determination to answer the call of our government to ensure the coming into being the port of Keta. I would like to assure all our esteemed stakeholders that beyond this engagement the Authority will always be ready and willing to welcome new ideas and suggestions on the way forward as we progress”



Dumega of Keta, Divine Kodzo Dzokoto expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed on the Volta Region. He said the interaction with the stakeholders had been good.



“My only hope is that after wasting time and money the project should come on. We are living in a democracy now. If the table changes, you know our politicians, they will just put a hold on it. I am praying hard that this will be a game-changer for us”, he noted.