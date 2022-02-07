All set for first edition of Black History Festivals in Washington DC

Diasporian News of Monday, 7 February 2022

As part of the celebration of strong ties between the governments of the United States of America and the African Union member states, the first edition of Black History Festivals (BHF) which is part of black history month is set to come off from 21st February to 27th February in Washington DC, USA.



The maiden edition of the annual BHF events will be hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Crystal City in Washington D.C.



The Festival is an opportunity to further celebrate the benefits of the exchange programs between the two bilateral partners including a common platform to commemorate the heritage, arts, culture, trade, leadership, and innovation of Africa in the history of the United States of America.



The BHF is aimed at further strengthening existing ties, building bridges, and aligning interests and is open for exhibitors from Africa and the USA to register to exhibit at $1,000 till the 18th February 2022 to connect to the global market.



Taking into account the pandemic which has changed the structure of events, virtual exhibitors who may not be able to travel to the US can exhibit their brands at a fee of $200 only.



Amongst the activities carefully crafted to give patrons an unforgettable experience including a one-day high-level diplomatic dialogue between government representatives of African Union member states based in us and young African Entrepreneurs.



Also, a 4 day ‘Made in Africa Expo’ also aims at promoting Africans in Diaspora and African services, products, brands, cultural heritage (food, dance, music), technology, and media.



With a special dialogue between African-American and African media and Communication Personalities to discuss the future of media in Africa, the ‘Made in Africa Today Dialogue’ is scheduled for 25th February of the event.

A night of fashion shows and dinners also comes off with a beautiful exhibition of African traditional and contemporary fashion trends.



An AU Youth Day Celebration on 26th February will host a special dialogue with young leaders and heads of mission to discuss opportunities for the youth in Africa and the diaspora.



The week-long ends with a two-day guided tour through the District of Columbia and the Martin Luther King Memorial with ceremonial prayers with cultural performances and presentations of citations and awards.



The Black History Festivals is a partnership initiative led by YALI TV, with the Jacobs Abbey Institute of Leadership, the African Union Mission to the US, the Wilson Center and renowned governmental agencies, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana Export Promotion Authority(GEPA), Ghana Free Zone Authority (GFZA), Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber (GATAC), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the Chairs of the Parliamentary Select Committees on Trade, Industry, and Tourism, and Youth, Sports, and Culture of Ghana.



For more information contact organizers directly on +1 2408692564, +233 302229023/+233 544604597 or email at info.blackhistoryfestival@gmail.com or info.yalitv@gmail.com.