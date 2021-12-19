All set for NPP’s National Conference as delegates arrive

Politics of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Delegates have already started arriving in the Ashanti for the National Delegates’ Conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP. The Conference will take place Sunday December 19,2021.



A total of 5,000 Delegates plus about 3,000 accredited persons are expected to eventually arrive before the event takes place at the fore court of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Party officials say everything is set for a successful Conference with security arrangement involving the Ashanti Regional Police Command and some officials from the National Headquarters with mapped up strategies and tactics to ward off any eventuality to protect life and property.



The Ashanti Regional Organizer of the NPP, Dr. Francis Adomako, in an interview with the GBC assured that enough accommodation had been secured for all the people coming from outside the Ashanti region.



The National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, also told GBC NEWS that the Executives’ directive for only COVID-19 vaccinated members to be admitted at the places of residential accommodation and at the Conference venue is being strictly enforced.



Meanwhile, traders and food vendors have started cashing in on the conference with the venue awash with mostly NPP paraphernalia while the food vendors have also secured places with some of them setting up already to do business during the period of the event.



Ahead of tomorrow’s event, the Ashanti Regional Security Council, REGSEC in collaboration with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly organized a massive clean up to tidy up particularly the central business district to receive the visitors. Personnel from the various state security agencies took part in the exercise which involved clearing, desilting gutters, sweeping and clearing uncollected refuse.