All set for Ghana Chieftaincy Awards

Regional News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All is set for the maiden Ghana Chieftaincy Awards (GCA) which comes off today at the Centre for National Culture, Cape Coast.



The organizers of the event, Obokese Foundation have said they expect it to be a success.



The maiden award scheme seeks primarily to reward traditional rulers who are impacting their respective communities in the country.





President of Asogli Traditional Area and former President of the National House of Chiefs Togbe Afede XIV is among the high profile traditional rulers expected to grace the event.



Founder of the Ghana Chieftaincy Awards(GCA) Nana Obokese Ampah Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area said “All is set, we are set, and although it is the maiden edition we have set high standards, the stakes are indeed high, and come Saturday, we are bent on delivering an epoch-making event.





“Our primary focus is to recognize chiefs who are making strides in their various communities. We believe this scheme will urge our traditional leaders to strive for excellence in their discharge of duties. And with that, we stand to travel far and make our communities better.”





At stake are special citations and souvenirs for chiefs who were outstanding in the year under review.



Preceding the Award ceremony, Cape Coast has enjoyed a very fruitful week with the African Diaspora Development Institute organized Wakanda One City of Return Trade Expo and tonight’s event will serve as the climax.



The Board Chairman of Ghana Chieftaincy Awards Daasebre Kwebu Ewusie VII In an interview with this reporter thanked the Founder and President of the African Diaspora Development Institute Ambassador Arikana Chihombori Quao and Prof. Ato Duncan of COA Research and Manufacturing company for supporting this maiden event.