All set for Ashanti Region NPP Delegates’ Conference today

Politics of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

All is set for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region to organize its annual delegates’ conference.



Scheduled for Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 28, the conference is expected to bring together over 799 delegates from all 47 constituencies.



Regional executives as well as members of the Regional Council of Elders will also be present to deliberate on matters of the party and look forward to the future.



The Regional Organizer for the party, Francis Adomako, speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Monday, October 25, assured that plans are underway to ensure attendees observe the Covid-19 protocols.



Mr Adomako further explained that “this is an annual ritual our party has been observing. We meet and discuss issues affecting our party, plan ahead and correct errors to ensure we forge ahead with a united front to either capture or sustain power”.



The NPP in Ashanti Region had originally scheduled the date for the Conference for Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10 but had to be rescheduled.



The venue for this year’s Conference is the premises of the Forestry Research Institute of Ghana (FORIG) at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.



