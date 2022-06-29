All set for Apiate community reconstruction to begin – Jinapor

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has reaffirmed the commitment of the government to reconstruct and model Apiate Community within one year as promised.



He said, the Masterplan for the reconstruction of the Appiatse rural model community is ready and in a matter of weeks, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on behalf of the President of the Republic will cut sod to commence construction of the core community which will consist of 124 housing units.



He said "by the Grace of God within one year we will deliver these houses" while indicating that all components of the model Apiate housing units comprising 1-7 bedrooms are fit for purpose.



The visit by the Minister was to among others access the conditions and well-being of the residents after their relocation from the tents into the temporary structures in May.



He also used the occasion to debunk some assertion from the public that Funds meant for the rebuilding of the community are being used for the construction of the National cathedral.



He maintained that "The Apiate project is non-partisan, without colorization and called on the inhabitants in Apiate and environs to dismiss such propaganda and untrue statements.



He also employed the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to support the Apiate Reconstruction project by donating to the support fund, stressing that the funds will be disbursed transparently and usefully.



The Minister as part of his visit also symbolically decommissioned the tents which previously housed the residents to end the era of living in tents.



Mr Jinapor highly commended the Chairman, Benito Owusu-Bio, members of the Apiate Reconstruction Implementation Team and the Municipal Chief Executives for a great work done.



"I am very impressed with the work of the ARIT team headed by my Deputy Minister in charge of Lands and Forestry. They have done very well and have shown that they are a true example of the Ghanaian tradition of public service," he said.



Addressing the residents, Mr Jinapor called on them to come together and support the government to deliver the houses, adding that their collective effort is needed during this critical time for the houses to be delivered to them.



The Lands Minister also donated assorted food items including bags of rice, sugar and gallons of oil to the residents estimated at GHC10,000.



Benito Owusu-Bio, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Chairman of the Reconstruction Implementation Team said plans are far advanced to ensure that electricity, water and other basic amenities are made available to the community.



He added that designs, survey works, and plotting of the sites are all being completed to enable the actual reconstruction works to begin next month.



On behalf of the Nana Kojo Bremibi Chief of Apiate, Kyiame Kwame Ofori expressed gratitude to the Minister and the reconstruction team, saying that the efforts of the Minister demonstrate true leadership and wished him and his team well as they embark on the rebuilding journey.