All road contractors will be paid if E-Levy is passed – Amoako-Atta

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Roads and Highways Minister Kwesi Amoako-Atta has promised road contractors that their outstanding debts will be paid in full if the controversial e-levy is passed.



“When the E-levy is implemented, the road sector will get its fair share. All contractors owed by the government will be paid. A number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is introduced because all contractors we owe will be paid.



“You are going to benefit directly from its implementation. No serious government will joke with its contractors,” the Minister told the leadership of the Road Contractors Association in a meeting on Monday.



The Minister also hinted booths that were used for the collection of tolls in the recent past would be used for places of convenience following concerns by the roads safety commission.



“We even want to refurbish all those toll booth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for use by motorists to avoid situations where motorists stop to ease themselves indiscriminately.”



The E-levy has been heavily challenged by the opposition NDC MPs and a section of Ghanaians.