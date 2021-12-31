All public and private premises must have fire certificates – GNFS

Regional News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS) has advised the public to ensure that premises or public places they transact businesses at have fire certificates.



It said fire certificate indicated that the premises have met basic fire safety requirements hence relatively safer to stay in.



DOIII Abdul Wasiu Hudu, Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), gave the caution in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the preparedness of the Command during the festive and harmattan seasons.



The Regional PRO indicated that the Service was on high alert to avert any possible fire outbreak during, before, and after the Christmas season.



According to DOIII Hudu, the Command had put in place measures to ensure that any serious fire outbreak this season would be averted.



The region has, therefore, put in place a patrol team that will be visiting public places unannounced to ensure that proper safety measures were in place and activities of those premises would not breach any fire safety standard.



He added that market fires posts in the region have been directed to operate 24 hours to ensure fire cover for the markets.



Fire and road accidents always soar during Yuletide and the service would ensure such incidents do not happen this year.



DOIII Hudu advised individuals to prioritize their safety and make that their utmost responsibility, always looking out for fire safety equipment on any premise they find themselves.



"Look out for emergency exits, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and assembly point in any premise you visit” he added



“ Premises without these measures should be avoided or stay at your own risk”, the Regional PRO warned and pledged the command unflinching commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the Region.



He wished all the citizenry a merry Christmas and a happy New Year adding that the Region needs them next year so they should stay safe and healthy.