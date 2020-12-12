General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

All polling station, constituency results to be published on EC website - Dr. Serebour Quaicoe

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe is the Director of Electoral Service at the EC

All constituency and polling station results will be released on the Electoral Commission’s website by next week, this is according to the Director of Electoral service, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



Mr. Quaico, whilst speaking on Joynews’ Newsfile program explained that the initiative will facilitate transparency and throw more light on the processes undertaken by the EC in the elections, to make referencing and tracking easier.



“Within the next week, you will get the constituency by constituency and polling station by polling station results. We want to put all of them on our website.

“We want to improve on the transparency so that anybody who wants to do the tracking can track the results from the polling stations to the constituency to the regional and the national level,” he said.



The move follows some concerns by the NDC, over changes on the EC’s website after the election results declaration on December 9. The EC among other things indicated that it had inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast.

“The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460,” the EC clarified, whilst noting that the change in numbers did not in any way affect the final verdict made by the EC Chair, Jean Mensa.



Dr. Serebour also noted that officers who were involved in illegalities on the day, including the omission of the number one position on the ballot paper in the Bawku Central and Awutu Senya West, have since been arrested by the police, pending investigations.

