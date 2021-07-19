All my football prophecies fulfilled except two – Badu Kobi

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Badu Kobi has replied his critics who mocked him over his failed prophecies on Brazil and England.



He had prophesied that Brazil and England were going to win the trophies in the just-ended Copa America and Euro 2020 respectively.



However, this prophecy failed after Argentina beat Brazil in the finals of the Copa America and also Italy defeating England to lift the trophy in Europe.



Scores of Ghanaians criticized the clergyman and mocked him over the failed prophecy.



He has responded to the critics saying, all his football prophecies have come to pass apart from these two.



“There is no football prophecy I have said which has never come to pass except these two,” he said during his sermon on Sunday July 18.



He further indicated that there is no prophet without a failed prophecy.



“There is no prophet without a failed prophecy, are you God? They should show me one.



“If every prophecy has come to pass then every church member would have succeeded.”



