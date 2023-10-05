All flags should fly at half-mast – NDC directs over ET Mensah, Dr. Sydney Laryea deaths

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

All flags at the National Headquarters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will fly at half-mast for the entirety of Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party has directed.



Also, flags at all the NDC’s regional headquarters, as well as at all 275 constituency offices have been directed to do same.



This is in honour of the memories of the late former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah; and Dr. Sydney Laryea, the party’s first National Treasurer.



ET Mensah’s death was announced on Sunday, October 1, when he was receiving treatment in a South African hospital, while Dr. Laryea’s demise was reported the following day.



A statement from the FEC of the National Democratic Congress said the two gallant officers of the party contributed invaluably to the development of Ghana.



“The NDC is proud of the invaluable contributions of these great personalities to the development of Ghana and the great NDC.



“The Functional Executive Committee has resolved and hereby directs, that all flags of the NDC at the National Headquarters, Regional Offices and across the 275 Constituency Offices of the party fly at half mast on Thursday, 5th October, 2023 in honor of the memory of our deceased comrades,” the statement said.



The statement also said that the NDC will “honour their memories and give them a befitting burial” when their families settle on dates for their respective funerals.



