All civil servants must lose their jobs immediately govts are voted out – Amewu

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Railways Minister and MP for Hohoe John Peter Amewu has suggested that immediately after governments are voted out, Civil Servants who worked with them at the various Ministries and Government Agencies should be made to follow them because they are the major cause of this nation’s woes.



According to him, the Civil Servants and other government workers who are in charge of implementing the vision of the government fail at their work but the blame is brought at the doorstep of politicians whiles the civil servants who are destroying the system are left off the hook as remain to mess up another government’s agenda.



He made this known while interacting with the media.



I think this country you see, I always say If I have my own way or my own view of ruling this country as a policymaker, I come to government, I come out with good policies, unfortunately, the people voted me out of power because they think my policy is not good unfortunately the people who are supposed to implement remain there, they must also go so that we stop this nonsense of allowing people who work in the system destroy the system and the blame is put on a politician. We can’t allow that to continue”.



The Lawmaker said “what was the Land Commission doing when people were encroaching the land? Who gave them the title, who gave them the lease? So people must answer questions. These are the people you should be talking to what were they doing? The people should be answering these questions.



