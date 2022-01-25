'All TAG no be TAG' - Prof. Gyampo dispels UTAG strike suspension report

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ransford Gyampo insists UTAG strike in full force



Viral news of strike suspension linked to TV3 is denied



CETAG suspends strike after deal with government



Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana Political Science Department is the General Secretary of the UG chapter of the University Teachers Association, UTAG.



It is, however, safe to state that he has become the face of UTAG national's resistance in the current impasse with the government over conditions of service, which situation has triggered a strike that is in its third week.



UTAG was among the first entities to announce a strike action this year. Civil Servants union, CLOGSAG and Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana, CETAG; were others that laid down their tools.



CLOGSAG's lasted less than a day, and CETAG announced a suspension of theirs on January 24, 2022.



In reporting the CETAG strike Accra-based TV3 announced purportedly and erroneously that UTAG had announced a suspension of their strike. The channel has issued a disclaimer stating that the post did not come from them.



Prof. Gyampo publicly via his Facebook timeline corrected the error in a post that read: "Dear TV3, I want to believe u made a sincere mistake. There is [a] difference between CETAG and UTAG. CETAG has called off its strike.



"UTAG remains on strike because up till now, there’s been no offer made by the Government. All TAG no be TAG."



Gyampo is also on record as cautioning that if UTAG' concerns are not resolved by end of this week, all universities in the country risk being closed down over the impasse.



About CETAG strike suspension - GNA report



CETAG announced via a statement on Monday that it had agreed unanimously to suspend its industrial action across the 46 public colleges of education.



A statement signed by Mr Prince Obeng-Himah, the National President, CETAG and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said teaching would resume on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.



It said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting on January 17, 2022, on confirmation of the validation of January salaries and the implementation and payment of the 2017-2020 Conditions of Service (COS).



The statement said the Council observed that there had been disproportionate anomalies in the payment of the arrears as seen in the validation process across all the public Colleges of Education.



It expressed displeasure and grave concern about how the payment of the 2017 to 2020 COS arrears had been implemented.



"CETAG expects that the needed steps will be taken by stakeholders to remedy the situation by paying fully all unpaid arrears in February 2022 by the Controller and Accountant General's Department."