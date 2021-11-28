All SHS, tertiary students should be vaccinated as December is declared vaccination month – GHS

Health News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has declared the month of December as the vaccination month.



Director-General at the GHS, Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, November 28, said vaccination is the surest way to deal with the virus.



He further assured that the authorities are going to scale up surveillance measures at the Kotoka International Airport during the Christmas season to ensure that Covid infections do not increase.



He further said that the mistakes that were made in December last year which occasioned the escalation of infections in January this year, will not be repeated.



There is going to be “strict enforcement of the protocols at the KIA. We are going to increase surveillance. We are expecting an increased number of people to arrive in the country.



“We are going to ensure that our logistics are prepared, we will continue our surveillance to be able to look at that, we are going to look at isolation centres,” he said.



He added “Our contact tracing will be strengthened.



“We are going to engage with religious organizations to ensure that activities in done in Christmas are in accordance with Covid protocols.”



