All NDC aspirants who visited me before 2022 Congress won – Owusu Bempah

Politics of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has disclosed that leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) contacted him for spiritual support months back.



Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah stated during the 2022 December 31st Watchnight service that all National Executive aspirants who visited him were successful in their respective bids.



He, however, did not mention names of any of his visitors or how many of the current executives had visited him.



The NDC’s national congress in late 2022 saw the election of among others; Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey and Joseph Yammin as National Chairman, General Secretary and Organizer respectively.



They are tasked with organizing and preparing the NDC to marshal their arsenal towards the 2024 General Elections.



“When the NDC went for their recent congress, every aspirant who came to me was victorious. I just don’t want to mention names,” he said.



“So, leave the lives of the prophets to us. It is like asking a student to take an exam without a pen. This is the job God brought me to the earth to do. To use me to save His people,” he stressed in response to a warning by the police against prophecies that had the tendency of creating fear and panic.



He had earlier in his sermon stressed that there are many leaders who often approach him to look into their destinies.



Owusu Bempah also known as the Nation’s Prophet was very close to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo until they fell out after the clergyman was arrested and put before court over a public disturbance case.



Earlier this year, he announced that he was no longer on good terms with the president and that he had stopped praying for him and the government.



On Christmas day, however, he hosted Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who appealed to him to remember the government in prayer.



