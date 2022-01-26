All NABCO trainees asked to vacate post - Chieftaincy Ministry

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

NABCO program officially ended in October 2021



NABCO trainees asked to temporarily be at post



New directive issued for NABCO staff to be sacked



The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has issued a direct order to all its registrars to, with immediate effect, ask all trainees under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to vacate their posts.



The directive, stated in a letter signed by the Director, Human Resource Management of the Ministry, Dedaa Wiredu Agyei, and copied to the sector minister, said that this is because the programme had ended in October 2021.



“This is to kindly remind you that, the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme ended at the end of October 2021. Unfortunately, the information reaching the Hon. Minister currently indicates that some Trainees are still at post.



“You are kindly requested to relieve all the trainees of their current duties and allow them to exit the Service,” the statement said in part.



The statement was addressed to “All Registrars” and had a hand written note on it that also read:



“Write to inform the NABCO trainees accordingly.”







It will be recalled that in November 2021, it was reported that Trainees under the Nation Builders’ Corps remain at post until the processes to give them permanent employment are over.



The directive came after a high-level stakeholder meeting led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had been held.



According to the directive, the trainees were to remain at post pending permanent arrangements.



