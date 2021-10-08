All Municipal, District Chief Executive nominees of Oti Region unanimously approved

Politics of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: GNA

All the eight Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Oti region, have been successful in their various confirmation polls.



The polls which were held from October 2 to October 5, 2021, throughout the region saw four nominees recording 100 percent approval while the rest crossed the two-thirds votes stipulated to get approved.



The unanimous approved nominees are Mr. Francis Kofi Okesu, Municipal Chief Executive for Krachi East, who garnered all the 29 votes cast, Mr. Nkrumah Kwasi Ogyile, Krachi Nchumuru DCE, polled all the 29 votes cast, Mr. Wilson Agbanyo aka Sapato, Kadjebi DCE polled all 52 votes and Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, Biakoye DCE, polled all 47 votes.



Mr. Emmanuel Kajal Jalulah, Krachi West DCE polled 24 out of 33 votes representing 72.7 percent, Mr. Bright Kwame Lenwah, Nkwanta South MCE polled 29 out 43 votes, representing 67.4 percent.



The rest are Mr. Williams Nawugma Kidinang, Nkwanta North DCE polled 15 out of 22 votes representing 68.1 percent while Mrs. Elizabeth Kessewah Adjornor, Jasikan MCE polled 31 out of 37 votes cast representing 83.8 percent to be approved.



All the approved nominees pledged to work towards the development of their various Municipals and Districts while focusing on job creation, improved living conditions of residents, quality health, and education.



They thanked the President for his confidence imposed on them and their Assembly members for approving them.



Mr. Joshua Makubu, Oti Regional Minister, noted that the approval of all the nominees was a sign that the various districts were poised for development and he would make sure they all benefitted from the government’s agenda to develop the nation.



He urged the MDCEs to work with the Assembly members and the various traditional authorities to ensure a smooth running of the Assemblies.



The Minister said issues of ex-gratia and allowances owed to Assembly members would not be a case in the region and added that there would be capacity building for Assembly members throughout the region to enhance their efficiency.



In a separate development, the Guan District consisting of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) traditional areas is set to be inaugurated on October 8 and when inaugurated, will become the ninth District in the Oti Region.