All I saw was my Gmail account had logged out – Wode Maya reveals how YouTube page was hacked

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, also known as Wode Maya has stated that the recent overtaking of his account by some hackers came to him by surprise.



According to the vlogger who lost complete control of his YouTube account on Friday, February 23, 2023, the entire incident took him unawares when he realised that his Gmail account connected to the YouTube channel had been logged out.



“I am not going to come here and tell you what happened. If you ask me what happened I don’t even know because all I saw was that my Gmail had been logged out of my account. So all my accounts that the Gmail is connected to was logged out. The next thing I saw somebody on the channel,” he said in his first vlog following the restoration of the YouTube channel.



He expressed gratitude to some individuals while noting the effort that went into restoring the channel.



He noted that for the entire 48-hours that the account was hacked and subsequently terminated by YouTube, he did not take his shower and had his mobile phone switched off.



Watch Wode narrate his experience below:







