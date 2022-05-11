All Ghanaians, including Akufo-Addo, must pay utility bills – Kofi Kapito

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Kofi Kapito says presidents in other countries pay utility bills



State-owned service providers post losses because Ghanaians do not pay tariffs - Kofi Kapito



ECG proposes to increase tariffs by 138%



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Consumer Protection (CPA), Kofi Kapito, has indicated that every Ghanaian including President Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo and his appointees must pay utility bills.



According to him, Ghana’s presidents must not be exempted from paying water and electricity tariffs because in other democracies it is a norm for leaders to pay utility bills, 3newsroom.com reports.



Kofi Kapito, who is reported to have made these remarks at a stakeholder engagement organized by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) on tariff adjustment proposals, also bemoaned the constant losses posted by state-owned agencies who provide these services.



He explained that the main reasons why the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and other service providers pose losses are because of the inability of most Ghanaians to pay their utility bills and the inability of these agencies to recover monies owed them.



He added that the failure of state agencies to pay their bill is another reason state-owned services providers always post losses.



Kofi Kapito's remarks come after the ECG and GWCL proposed a 148 percent and an over 300 percent increase in tariffs respectively which has created a lot of public outcries.



