All Ghana’s opposition parties are good at is ensuring gov’ts fail – NPP MP complains

Politics of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko has expressed worry over the fact that the country is divided along party lines.



He believes that the country’s underdevelopment is owed to this fact which needs to be addressed by any means possible.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko complained about how the opposition in the country is always bent on ensuring that the government fails woefully and the cycle repeats.



“We are a nation with divided goals. We spend more time dividing ourselves on political lines than coming together with a common goal and vision to build this country,” he said.



Adding that “The opposition always work to undermine the to run it down in order to gain political advantage whilst the Government also work to ensure the relegation of the opposition on all national matters”.



To him, until this issue is addressed, Ghana will continue to suffer underdevelopment.



“That’s is the bane of our underdevelopment and numerous problems as a country. Until we are able to correct this unfortunate situation we will continue to see less progress as a country.”