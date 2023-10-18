All Akans are Bono people – Anokye Frimpong

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Historian and lawyer Yaw Anokye Frimpong has given a perspective on how the great Ashanti Kingdom came about.



Speaking in an interview with GTV’s Kafui Day, shared on Facebook on October 17, 2023, Anokye Frimpong indicated that Ashanti emanated from the Bono tribe.



He said that a group of clans from the Bono tribe decided to come together to defend themselves from attacks by other clans, which led to the birth of the Ashanti Kingdom.



“Ashanti is simply one of the many Akan states that originated from the Bono area. All Akans are Bono people to start with, and among the Bono are those who broke away and went to unite because of war.



“Asante means ‘those who united because of war’. Ashantis is an anglicisation of Asante, which means because of war,” he said.



The historian said that Ashanti broke away not because they wanted to take over the world but because they wanted their independence.



He added that the people of Dormaa, who are now in the Bono Region, used to live close to Ashantis, and they were also attacking them.



“When the Ashanti people settled in the Amansiaa area – today between Esumaja and Bekwai – they were living among the Adansi people and the Denkyira people. And we learn from history that the Dankyiras actually conquered all of them.



“And we learn from history that at any point in time, the Dankyirahene was asking them for their favourite wife and gold… the Dormaa people were as attacking them… So, the Ashantis (the Amansia people) felt they had to come together because of the many wars against them,” he said.



BAI/OGB



