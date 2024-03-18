All-African games project nothing but embarrassment despite the money sunk into it - Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has criticised the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government for the mishaps at the African Games following a series of incidents that have led to public dissatisfaction and international critique.



Sammy Gyamfi alleged that the government mismanaged funds meant for the games and claimed that $195 million was spent on pre-tournament preparations, with an additional $48 million allocated to the Local Organising Committee for logistics.



He also accused the government of causing national embarrassment and shame because of how it is managing the all-African games.



This comes after the withdrawal of South Africa's hockey teams due to the poor condition of the playing pitch, the latest in a string of issues that have marred the games.



Ghana's athletes have faced challenges, with cycling champion Michael Naaba forced to exit the competition after his bicycle malfunctioned.



Additionally, the Ghanaian swimming team's withdrawal from the 4×100 relay final and reports of general dissatisfaction among athletes over inadequate preparations and equipment shortages have fueled discontent.



The NDC communications officer, in a statement, accused the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government of squandering of substantial funds allocated for the games.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, the mismanagement of the funds for the African Games is another evidence of the level of corruption in the current government.



The NDC has called for immediate action, demanding the resignation or dismissal of the Minister of Youth and Sports, the dissolution of the Local Organising Committee, a comprehensive audit of the games' budget and expenditures, and a televised parliamentary inquiry into the financial and organizational aspects of the games.



Below is the full statement by Sammy Gyamfi



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has just sighted media publications about South Africa's decision to withdraw its men's and women's hockey teams from the ongoing African Games due to the substandard nature of Ghana’s hockey pitch. This is the latest in a streak of embarrassing spectacles that have characterised the ongoing games.



The other day, Ghana’s cycling champion, Michael Naaba, had to withdraw from the ongoing cycling competition after his personal bicycle, which he was using for the competition, broke down shortly after the contest started.



It has also been reported that Ghana’s swimming team withdrew from the 4×100 relay final for undisclosed reasons. It has further been reported that Ghana’s athletes are highly dissatisfied with the ongoing games due to poor preparations and a lack of equipment.



Yet, we are told that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has spent a colossal USD$195 million on pre-tournament preparations, while a staggering USD$48 million has been made available to the Local Organising Committee for transportation, feeding, and other logistics for the games.



The NDC is appalled by the outrageous amount of money that has been sunk into these all-African games by the ruling NPP government, which has so far projected nothing but embarrassment and shame for our country.



This is yet another piece of evidence of the ineptitude and corruption of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government, which continues to bring the name of Ghana into disrepute after rendering the national economy bankrupt.



This scandal will surely be revisited in the near future by the next NDC/Mahama government. For the time being, the NDC joins the people of Ghana in demanding answers for all the embarrassment that has been brought upon the nation by this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government.



With immediate effect and in line with the spirit of probity and accountability that undergirds the Constitution of Ghana, the NDC demands:



1. The resignation and/or dismissal of the Minister of Youth and Sports for his gross incompetence has occasioned this monumental embarrassment to the nation.



2. The dissolution of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the ongoing All African Games.



3. A forensic audit of the budget and expenditures for the preparation and organization of the games.



4. A televised probe by Parliament into the expenditure and organisation of the games.



SIGNED.

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

National Communications Officer



