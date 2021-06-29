All Africa Students Union pays working visit to ministry of youth and sports

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: Abdul Karim Ibrahim, Contributor

Officials of the All Africa Students Union led by Secretary-General H.E. Peter Kwesi Kodjie on Monday, 28th June 2021 paid a working visit to Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif.



The visit formed part of a series of engagements initiated by AASU to further the union’s relationship with state and non-state partners within the education and youth development ecosystems.



Earlier in the month, on 3rd June 2021, the leadership paid a similar call to the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum. At the meeting with the Youth and Sports minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, they discussed critical issues of youth development especially as regards opportunities for skills acquisition and employment.



The minister welcomed the team and assured them of his commitment toward issues of youth development. He bemoaned the increasing problem of unemployment of the youth, many of whom remain without jobs after National Service.



Hon. Mustapha Ussif noted that in the past, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has largely been on sports to the relative neglect of the other component; youth. He promised to change that by working closely with AASU to seek funding opportunities for youth-oriented programs. Hon. Mustapha Ussif charged the youth to take advantage of the government's One District, One Factory, and MASLOC policies. He further revealed that the ministry has approval of cabinet for an African Youth Connect Summit slated for October 11 to 15, 2021.



On his part, the Secretary-General of AASU also reassured the Minister that AASU stands ready to work closely with the ministry and to make available its expertise and networks across the continent for mutually beneficial ventures. As the largest student organization in Africa, AASU reaffirmed its commitment to working with governments as partners in education and youth development.