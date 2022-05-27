All 337 political appointees at presidency enjoy same benefits as MPs, Ministers – Ablakwa alleges

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Ablakwa says Political appointees at presidency enjoy full benefits of Article 71 officer holders



Presidential Office Act must be amended – MP



Church Relations Manager at the presidency is in charge of National Cathedral Project



The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that all the political appointees at the office of the president have been categorized as public office holders under Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution.



This implies that these appointees, who Ablakwa said are 337 in number and include positions such as Church Relations Manager and Church Diaspora Mobilization Officer, enjoy the same benefits given to Members of Parliament and Ministers of State.



The 1992 Constitution of Ghana clearly states officers of government who can be classified as Article 71 officer holders such as the President, Vice President, Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice, Ministers of State and Members of Parliament. It also states their benefits which include allowances, facilities and privileges, and retirement benefits.



“An important addendum: all 337 political appointees at the Presidency, including the Church Relations Manager, Church Diaspora Mobilization Officer and the Youth Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs have all been categorized as public office holders under Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution for full benefits.



“Note that their number now exceeds that of the 275 Member Ghanaian Parliament which is always at the receiving end of considerable anti-Article 71 agitation, even though I am also a long-time advocate for Article 71 reforms and a larger constitutional overhaul,” portions of the statement shared on social media by the MP on May 27, 2022, read.



Also, the MP alleged that the Church Relations Manager stated as part of the presidential staffers is the person in charge of the National Cathedral project.



Ablakwa reiterated his calls for a review of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463) so that the number of appointees at the presidency can be regulated.



